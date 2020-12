Chidiebube Okeoma, Owerri There was a drama at the state Secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Owerri when the Election Returning Officer, Hakeem Adikum, declared All Progressives Congress, the winner of the Imo North bye-election which held Saturday without returning a candidate. Adikum, who quickly rose after announcing the results scored by various

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper