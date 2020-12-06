BREAKING: INEC declares APCs Abiru winner of Lagos East senatorial bye-election





Sodiq Oyeleke The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Tokunbo Abiru, has emerged victorious in the Lagos East senatorial bye-election conducted in the state on Saturday. The Independent National Electoral Commission announced that Abiru obtained a total of 89,204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party. Gbadamosi secured a







Source: Punch Newspaper