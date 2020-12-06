Maiharaji Altine, Gusau The Independent Electoral Commission has declared the state Assembly bye-election conducted in Bakura constituency in Zamfara State on Saturday as inconclusive. Similarly, two ad-hoc staff of the commission have been declared missing and their whereabouts were still unknown at the time of filing in this report. Addressing journalists today, the returning Officer
Source: Punch Newspaper
BREAKING: INEC declares Zamfara bye-election inconclusive, two ad-hoc staff missing