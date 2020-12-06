Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NANS will end strikes in tertiary institutions Official

NANS will end strikes in tertiary institutions Official

Headliners
-
0



Tony Okafor, Awka The newly-elected Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Innocent Okafor, says the new NANS officials will ensure non-disruption of academic activities in tertiary institutions in the country. He said the new students leadership would provide quality leadership to the Nigerian youths and renew their hope as major stakeholders in



Source: Punch Newspaper

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv