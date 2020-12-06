Tony Okafor, Awka The newly-elected Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Innocent Okafor, says the new NANS officials will ensure non-disruption of academic activities in tertiary institutions in the country. He said the new students leadership would provide quality leadership to the Nigerian youths and renew their hope as major stakeholders in
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today NANS will end strikes in tertiary institutions Official