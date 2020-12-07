Boko Haram escapees operating as bandits in North-West, kidnappers in South-West NGF





Kayode Oyero Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi, says Boko Haram escapees from the North-East part of the country are infiltrating other parts of Nigeria as bandits and kidnappers. With the recent onslaught on 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents, some concerned persons have opined that the President, Major







Source: Punch Newspaper