Japans prime minister on Tuesday unveiled more than $700 billion in fresh stimulus to fund projects from anti-coronavirus measures to green tech, the countrys third such package this financial year. The coronavirus pandemic has wrought global economic carnage and countries across the world have announced massive cash injections. Premier Yoshihide Suga said the latest package,
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today COVID-19: Japan unveils fresh $700bn stimulus package