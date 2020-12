Abiodun Nejo, Ado Ekiti The two factions of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti State led by former Governor Ayodele Fayose and Senator Biodun Olujimi on Monday engaged in verbal war over the alleged suspension of a party member, Mr Badejo Anifowose. The Fayose faction claimed that it had suspended Anifowose from the party for







Source: Punch Newspaper