Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja Five million smallholder farmers are to get fertiliser subsidy from the Federal Government, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, and the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, announced on Monday. Both ministers spoke in Abuja at the consultative meeting with stakeholders on the development of template

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper