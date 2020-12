Kayode Idowu, Maiduguri Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Monday, gave out N24m to 1,200 indigent persons in the former headquarters of the Boko Haram caliphate. A statement by the governors spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said his principal used the whole of Monday for humanitarian activities in Ngoshe, Warabe, and Pulka, all in Gwoza

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper