The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with Governor Abdullahi Sule and the Nasarawa State chapter of the APC over the killing of the partys chairman, Mr. Phillip Shekwo. Shekwo was kidnapped in his house and was later killed by his abductors. In an emotional letter to Abdullahi, Tinubu







Source: Punch Newspaper