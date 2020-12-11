Huawei Launches FusionServer Pro V6 Intelligent Server Based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor

The Huawei Computing Product Line officially releases the latest member to their family the next-generation FusionServer Pro V6 intelligent server. This product is a state-of-the-art technology running on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor and designed to unlock powerful computing for any system. FusionServer Pro V6 intelligent server is designed to meet diversified
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Huawei Launches FusionServer Pro V6 Intelligent Server Based on the 3rd Gen...