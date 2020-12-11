Kayode Oyero The Presidency on Friday says the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is committed to parliamentary processes. This is coming a day after Buhari shunned an invitation to appear before the House of Representatives on the worsening security situation in the country. Buharis refusal to attend the sitting on Thursday despite earlier revelation
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Insecurity: Buhari committed to parliamentary processes, says presidency