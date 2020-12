Sodiq Oyeleke Lagos State University has increased tuition of new students by 168 per cent, The PUNCH has learnt. Our correspondent gathered that new students of the university would pay N67,048.50 as against N25,000 previously paid. When contacted on the telephone, the spokesperson for LASU, Adekoya Ademola, confirmed the increment of tuition for new students.

Source: Punch Newspaper