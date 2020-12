Kayode Oyero The Lagos State Police Command said it has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Dapo Ojora, a socialite and brother-in-law of former Senate President Bukola Saraki. Dapo, the elder brother of Sarakis wife, Toyin, had shot himself in the head on Friday evening. In a statement on Saturday, the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper