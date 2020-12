The US green-lighted the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine late Friday, paving the way for its imminent rollout across the country, with President Donald Trump promising the first immunizations would take place in less than 24 hours. I am authorizing the emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19, Denise Hinton, the Food and







Source: Punch Newspaper