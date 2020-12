John Alechenu, Abuja Supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, on Thursday, staged a peaceful protest in front of the partys Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja, to demand the safe return of over 300 school children. The school children were abducted by terrorists from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State, close to a

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper