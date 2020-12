Ade Adesomoju, Abuja A former governorship candidate on the platform of the African Action Congress in Adamawa State, Alhaji Said Uba, has filed a suit before the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking an order compelling the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to sack the service chiefs for their alleged failure to curb insecurity

Source: Punch Newspaper