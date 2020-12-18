Chima Azubuike, Gombe The Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has declared today (Friday) a work-free day to enable eligible voters to travel to their respective areas to exercise their franchise in Saturdays local government election in the state. Yahaya disclosed this during a state-wide broadcast to highlight his administrations preparedness to conduct free, fair and
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Yahaya declares Friday work-free day ahead Gombe LG poll