Kayode Oyero A former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has alleged that the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), created the abduction of over 300 schoolboysfrom Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State. She said the President and his government should not be congratulated over the release of the schoolboys after six

Source: Punch Newspaper