Boko Haram: Military has restored stability in Borno, Yobe, says Buhari





Kayode Oyero The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on Thursday, said the successes of the Nigerian Military against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-Eastern States of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa have restored stability in the three states. He stated this on Thursday during the Induction Ceremony of MI-171 Combat Helicopter And Commissioning Of Reactivated







Source: Punch Newspaper