Kayode Oyero The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), on Thursday, said the successes of the Nigerian Military against Boko Haram insurgents in the North-Eastern States of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa have restored stability in the three states. He stated this on Thursday during the Induction Ceremony of MI-171 Combat Helicopter And Commissioning Of Reactivated
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Boko Haram: Military has restored stability in Borno, Yobe, says Buhari