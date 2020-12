Kayode Oyero Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Lagosians to give up all gatherings associated with Christmas celebrations. The governor, in a message to Lagosians on Christmas Day, said the restraint was necessary to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid the second wave of the pandemic. Sanwo-Olu, who just recovered from the novel

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper