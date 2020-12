Michael Jacksons famous 2,700-acre Southern California ranch has been sold for 22 million dollars to billionaire Ron Burkle, The Wall Street Journal reported. Burkle, who Forbes estimates is worth 1.5 billion dollars, was a friend of Jackson, who helped manage his money in the mid-2000s, according to the Journal. He is also co-owner of the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper