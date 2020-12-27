Insecurity: Disclose 2021 security votes spending, SERAP tells Buhari, govs

By
Headliners
-
2



Sodiq Oyeleke Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has sent Freedom of Information requests to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and 36 state governors, asking them to disclose details of proposed security votes spending in their 2021 appropriation bills. SERAP said this would ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians, and prevent the misuse



Source: Punch Newspaper

