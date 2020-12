Sodiq Oyeleke The Muslim Rights Concern has faulted the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, for criticising the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over lopsided appointments in his regime. The Muslim group described Kukahs claim of nepotism in Buharis administration as false. MURICs director, Ishaq Akintola, made this known on Monday in a press

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper