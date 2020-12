Godwin Isenyo, Kaduna A rival war among bandits terrorising Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State led to the killing of a notorious bandit, Nasiru Kachalla, and several other bandits in a forest on Monday. The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said security agencies confirmed the incident

Source: Punch Newspaper