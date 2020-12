Samson Folarin Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has inaugurated a Permanent Triage and Oxygen Therapy Centre in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state to provide swift emergency oxygen therapy to residents of the community. According to a statement on Monday, the facility, which will double as a COVID-19 sample collection centre, is one

Source: Punch Newspaper