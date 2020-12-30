Comply with directive on crossover service, CAN tells churches

Friday Olokor, Samson Folarin, Peter Dada THE Christian Association of Nigeria has called on churches in the country to follow strictly COVID-19 protocols and additional directives by state governments as they prepare for the crossover night service. The organisation advised that where the government placed embargo on the crossover night service, churches might meet earlier
Source: Punch Newspaper
