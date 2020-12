Kayode Oyero Deeper Life High School, on Tuesday, says there is no attempt to cover up the case of an 11-year-old schoolboy, who was allegedly molested at its campus in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. A parent at the school, Mrs Deborah Okezie, had said some senior pupils molested her son, Don Davis, by pushing their

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper