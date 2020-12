Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Pastor Tunde Bakare, and a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, have settled their differences caused by a sermon delivered by Bakare wherein he praised a former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu. Bakare had in a sermon last week, lambasted

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper