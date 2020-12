Segun Adewole The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), met with Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. This was disclosed by an aide to the president, Lauretta Onochie, who shared pictures from the meeting on Twitter. President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience Borno State

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper