Sunday Aborisade, Abuja A former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has explained that the actions taken by his leadership regarding recommendations from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.)-led regime, were taken in public interest. Saraki, who presided over the 8th Senate, stated this in a series of tweets on his verified twitter handle @bukolasaraki, on

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper