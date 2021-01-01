Covid deaths: Gods mercy saved Africa, CAN replies Bill Gates

By
Headliners
-
2



Kayode Oyero The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Samson Ayokunle, says though Africa lacks standard healthcare facilities and the technological wherewithal to fight the coronavirus pandemic, yet the continent continues to enjoy Gods mercy as evident in the low Covid infections and associated deaths recorded in Nigeria and other African countries. Ayokunle



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR