Segun Adewole Billionaire Femi Otedolas daughter, Temi Otedola, has won the award for Best Actress (African Collaboration) at the Ghana Movie Awards 2020. Otedola won the award for her role in the Kunle Afolayan movie Citation which won the award for Best Movie (African Collaboration) at the event. I just heard I won the Ghana







Source: Punch Newspaper