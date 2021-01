Multiple award-winning author, Chimamanda Ngozi-Adichie, has revealed that she was not born with the name, Chimamanda; instead, she created it. She noted that her parents did not christen her with the name. She said, I made up the name, I invented the name Chimamanda. I created, Chimamanda; my parents did not name me Chimamanda. It

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper