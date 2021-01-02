Kayode Oyero The Federal Government has listed fresh conditions for telecommunication service subscribers to replace lost, stolen, misplaced or damaged SIM cards. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission, subscribers must present their National Identification Numbers for their SIM cards to be replaced. The National Identity Management Commission will also verify the National Identification Numbers presented
Source: Punch Newspaper
NIN: FG lists fresh conditions for SIM replacement