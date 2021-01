Chima Azubuike, Gombe Gombe state Governor, Inuwa Yahaya on Sunday, expressed sadness, over the demise of Ibrahim Maidoki, who until his death was a Deputy Manager with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Abuja Maidoki passed away recently in India where he went for medical treatment. Yahaya described the demise of Maidoki, fondly called Ibro, as

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper