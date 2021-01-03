India approves two COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use

India on Sunday authorised the emergency use of two coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and by local pharmaceutical firm Bharat Biotech, the countrys drug regulator said, paving the way for one of the worlds biggest inoculation drives. The vaccines of Serum Institute (AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine) and Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted
Source: Punch Newspaper
