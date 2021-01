Tukur Muntari, Kano Former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, has described his relationship with his predecessor and successors Governors Rabiu Kwankwaso and Abdullahi Ganduje as cordial. Shekarau, who is currently the Senator representing Kano Central in the National Assembly on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, spoke at a media briefing in Kano on

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper