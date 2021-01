Sodiq Oyeleke Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, lost one of his relatives, Haroun, on Tuesday. Haroun, a medical doctor, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 before his death, his colleagues told The PUNCH on Wednesday. He was 37 years old. The Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State chapter confirmed Harouns death in a statement

Source: Punch Newspaper