Some politicians facing corruption charges will begin their prosecutions afresh in 2021 having had their convictions overturned in 2020. DAYO OJERINDE writes The senator representing Abia North, Orji Kalu, and a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, are some of the high-profile politicians who had their convictions overturned in 2020. Kalu, who

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper