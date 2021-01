Dennis Naku,Port Harcourt President of the Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide, Peter Igbifa, has said the body will resist any form of politically-motivated protests aimed at destabilising the Niger Delta region. Igbifa, who stated this in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Wednesday, urged parents to stop their children from engaging in any demonstration or protest, especially

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper