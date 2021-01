Sodiq Oyeleke A former Dean of Faculty of Education at the University of Lagos, Professor Duro Ajeyalemi, died at 70 on Wednesday. He reportedly died of coronavirus-related complications at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, in Lagos. The PUNCH gathered that Ajeyalemi, who retired from the university in November 2020, was also the pioneer registrar

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper