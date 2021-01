Dennis Naku, Port Harcourt THE Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has ruled that the immediate past Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has a case to answer in the suit seeking to disqualify him from contesting the recently concluded Bayelsa West senatorial election. Also, the three-man panel of the court disagreed with

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper