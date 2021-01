Olaide Oyelude, Katsina Katsina Governor, Aminu Masari, has assented to the Child Protection Bill. The Chief Registrar of the Katsina State High Court, Kabir Shuaibu, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen on Sunday. Shuaibu said. Yes, the governor has assented to the bill. The child protection bill has become a law in the

Source: Punch Newspaper