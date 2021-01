Former Adamawa Governor, Bala Ngillari, says Peoples Democratic Party has no future in Nigeria, noting that it is a dying party. Ngillari said this at the state All Progressives Congress stakeholders meeting on Saturday in Yola. The former governor, who defected to APC in 2020, was the PDPs Adamawa North Senatorial Candidate at the 2019

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper