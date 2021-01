Pope Francis personal doctor, Fabrizio Soccorsi, has died from health complications related to coronavirus, according to the Vatican. The 78-year-old physician, who was being treated for an oncological pathology, died at Romes Gemelli Hospital, according to Vatican newspaper LOsservatore Romano. Pope Francis named Soccorsi his personal physician in August 2015, after not renewing the term

Source: Punch Newspaper