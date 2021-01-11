IPPIS: Varsity workers threaten three-day nationwide protests

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Non-teaching staff in the universities under the aegis of the Joint Action Committee, will on Tuesday, embark on three-day nationwide protests over the governments handling of the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, sharing formula of the N40 billion earned academic allowances and non-payment of arrears of the new minimum wage. The
Source: Punch Newspaper
