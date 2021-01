John Charles, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has declared Tuesday a work-free day for workers over the death of a former military administrator, retired Colonel Aminu Isa Kontagora. Isa Kontagora who passed away on Sunday, January 10 2021, at the age of 65 was a military administrator of Benue State between 1996 and 1998.

Source: Punch Newspaper