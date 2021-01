Dennis Naku, Port Harcourt Gunmen have kidnapped a lecturer at the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State. This is as the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic in Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic condemned the abduction and called on for the unconditional release of its member identified as James Finwe.







Source: Punch Newspaper