Bola Bamigbola, Osogbo One Olayemi Lawrence, who allegedly attempted to abduct her employer, Eunice Fateye, on Tuesday, appeared before an Osun State Magistrates Court, sitting in Osogbo. The 23-year-old Lawrence had allegedly broken into the residence of Fateye and stolen some of her personal effects and money. The police prosecutor, Abiodun Fagboyinbo, while addressing the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper